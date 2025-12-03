’Tis the season. Constant motion. Opportunities. Beautiful lights and greenery. Music and gatherings. Shopping for gifts made by friends and neighbors. Putting on bright orange vests and hats. And the sound of shotguns. This year the season for antique firearms is extended through the month of January.

Stopping and savoring moments. Stitching with threads of compassion blended with a sense of humor, memories, and feelings into a comforting quilt.

This week the Slow Stitching Sewing Circle starts. Bring a small project or start a new one. The intention is slowing down, good conversation, and creating in the light of zero waste. Perhaps you have a clothing item to be repurposed? A favorite button? Some special beads? Bring them along! Every Thursday from 2 to 4 pm in Pathways’ gathering space, 9 State Road, Chilmark.

Tuesday, Dec. 9, at 6 pm, join the Community Supper at the Chilmark Church.

And at 7:30 on Dec. 9 at Pathways, “Poetry and Prose,” curated by Ron Slate, lets writers hear from and ask questions of published authors. This week features fiction writer Caren Beilin, via Zoom. Stay for the open mic.

This week’s Friday music at Pathways features Ross Guerin with Buck Shank, and Rick Padilla and friends: Del Klein on drums and Jonah Miller on piano 12/5/2025, doors open at 7 pm and the show starts at 7:30, and runs to 9:30 pm.

The Chilmark library is holding a Small Works and Crafts Sale, Saturday, Dec. 6, from noon to 4 pm, featuring Candy Shweder’s ceramics, Ronni Simon’s wall sculpture and knitwear, Linda Thompson’s landscape paintings, Judy Mayhew’s knitwear, Althea Freeman-Mills’ prints, Franny Werthwein’s paintings, Saundra LaBell’s paintings and prints, Penny Weinstein’s paintings and cards, Ed Schulman’s paintings, and Marguerite Smith’s prints and cards.

The Friends’ Holiday Book Sale kicks off on Tuesday, Dec. 9, and features a wide array of books from the library as well as donated, gently used books. This year’s selection includes a large selection of fiction and cookbooks. Nonfiction and children’s books are also available. Suggested donations for books: Hardcovers, $2, DVDs and audiobooks, $1, and paperbacks, 50¢. The sale is open during library hours, and runs through Jan. 10. All proceeds from the sale go directly to the Friends of Chilmark Library, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports activities at the library.

Additionally, the Friends of the Chilmark Library invite the community to the library for their annual Holiday Party on Wednesday, Dec. 10, from 4 to 5:30 pm. Come to the library to see old friends and make some new ones. There will be light refreshments and music. Additionally, the Friends will host their free, annual swag-making activity, with Linda Thompson.