Holiday Party at the Carnegie

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
0
A holiday party will take place at the Carnegie Heritage Center. —Courtesy Vineyard Preservation T

Check out the festively decorated Carnegie Heritage Center and enjoy an evening of fine libations, delicious hors d’oeuvres, and holiday cheer. Celebrate the season in one of Edgartown’s most charming historic spaces with friends and supporters of Vineyard Preservation Trust. Tickets: $100. Friday, December 12, 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. The Carnegie Heritage Center, 58 North Water St., Edgartown.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here