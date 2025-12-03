Jane Edith Carroll Miller, born June 30, 1935, in Concord, N.H., passed peacefully, surrounded by love.

Raised in Warner, N.H., Jane was known from an early age for her kindness, humor, and strong sense of responsibility. As her high school’s class president, she was admired by classmates and teachers alike — a natural leader whose warmth made everyone feel seen and valued.

After high school, Jane followed her lifelong calling into nursing. She attended the Hartford Hospital School of Nursing, becoming a registered nurse, and later taught at the nursing school. Nursing wasn’t just a profession for Jane — it was her passion and her purpose. She ultimately founded a vocational nursing program at Fitch High School, training and placing students as nurses’ aides at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. Her devotion to healthcare shaped countless young lives and strengthened her community. Jane’s contributions as an educator extended far beyond the classroom. She was proudly elected to the Groton Teachers Hall of Fame, a recognition of her exceptional dedication, compassion, and impact on generations of students. She also participated in a teachers’ exchange program in Russia, one of the many highlights of her teaching career, and a testament to her curiosity, courage, and commitment to connecting with the wider world.

Jane shared a beautiful life with her beloved husband, Richard (“Dick”) Miller, who passed away in August 2011. Together, they were affectionately known as “Dick and Jane,” a pairing as genuine and loving as it sounds. Their marriage was filled with devotion, laughter, and unwavering support. Dick and Jane loved camping, and especially cherished their adventures on Martha’s Vineyard, thanks to dear friends John and Joyce Balboni, who introduced them to the Island’s traditions — clamming, surf fishing, Illumination Night, and the magic of summer evenings. What began as simple camping trips grew into something even more meaningful as they eventually “graduated” to a turn-of-the-century cottage in Oak Bluffs, a special place where family dinners, stories, and laughter filled warm summer nights.

One of the most selfless chapters of Jane’s life was her long service as the Camp Nurse at Northeast Music Camp in Ware. Every summer, she gave up eight weeks with the love of her life so that her children could learn music, grow, and thrive. She spent those summers caring for campers so her own children could pursue instruments and opportunity — a sacrifice her family will always remember with deep gratitude. At home, Jane created a world of warmth and celebration. Her Christmas dinners — and truly any holiday meal — were legendary. The whole family gathered around the long table in “the big room,” a place that seemed to glow under her touch. She filled holidays with incredible meals, laughter, and a sense of togetherness that made every celebration unforgettable.

Jane is survived by her three children, whom she cherished deeply, Ray Miller and his wife Caren, Sue Miller and her husband Al Mahoney, and Shelly Orban and her husband Joel; her grandchildren, Luke Miller and his wife Cleo Allen, Rachel Miller and her husband Devin Bialek, Zachary Mahoney and partner Virginie LaFrancois, Kate Mahoney and her husband Andrew Larsen, Jake Orban and his fiancée Jeanine Sempler, and Taylor Orban; and two great-grandchildren, Josephine and Frank.

Her family was the center of her world, and she poured her heart into each generation with gentleness, encouragement, and unwavering love. Those who knew Jane will remember her compassion, resilience, joyful spirit, and lifelong dedication to caring for others. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, service, and love that will continue through her family and the many lives she touched.

A funeral service and celebration of Jane’s life will be held in the spring of 2026.