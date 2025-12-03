Keeping the lights on in Chilmark

1 of 6

Founder Marianne Goldberg, who passed away in 2015, would be proud of the depth and breadth of Pathways Arts programming this season. The warm gathering space uses the Chilmark Tavern space in the off-season. Pathways blossoms during the cooler months with a range of arts programming.

Ron Slate is once again hosting his popular weekly Poetry and Prose Tuesdays, featuring readers who join live or via Zoom from across the country. Co-director Keren Tonnesen says, “I have a lot of gratitude that we have Ron. He’s a force in the world of poetry and writing.” The schedule is not yet complete, but it currently includes a reading on Zoom by fiction writer Caren Beilin, followed by an open mic, on Dec. 9. Local author Sue Guiney will appear live on Dec. 16; author Philip Metres will read over Zoom on Jan. 6. On Jan. 13, poet Ellen Martin Storey will read her work live, and there will be fun food-themed readings and desserts on Jan. 27.

Music Nights are a staple on the menu at Pathways as well. “We are one of the true rooms other than the libraries presenting live music, where people are really listening,” Tonnesen shares. “We also focus on original music.” Dec. 5 will feature Rose Guerin with Buck Shank, playing acoustic originals, and Rick Padilla playing with Jonah Miller and Deb Klein. Dec. 12, Erik Peterson will open for Bella and her samba band. Paul Thurlow will bring his group Sparkestra on Dec. 20; Thurlow will be on keys, and joining him will be Nancy Jephcote on violin and Benham Robinson on drums, playing original world music with jazz instrumentals. Dec. 21, Lake of Autumn will return to play original instrumentals. (“They play very otherworldly music,” says Tonnesen.) Dec. 27 is L.A.B., organized by Elliot Berz, who will be showcasing younger talent on the Vineyard. Tonnesen says, “He’s done it before, bringing in high school kids who are playing all different music. I really enjoy hosting them.”

On Jan. 16, Brian Whelan will play the hammered dulcimer, and his son, Aiden, will play the violin. There will be country music on Jan. 24 with Blue Yonder, featuring Rick O’Gorman, George Davis, Jessie Leaman, and Jim Orr.

The Jeremy Berlin Trio will return for a double-header on Jan. 30 and 31. “This will be the third year of Jeremy’s singer showcase that the trio backs. He brings in singers who perform two to three songs, often outside their usual genre. This is one of the things Marianne wanted: to push people to do something new to support people’s creativity.”

Looking further ahead, on March 6, David Mintz will be on guitar with singer Darby Patterson. Abby Bender will present one of her unique offerings on March 14 with other dancers. They will choreograph material in a one-day intensive, based on a prompt given in advance, and then Bender stitches it together before they meet again to set it and perform it in one day.

Entertainer, composer, pianist, and writer Kemp Harris and harmonica player Adam Osgood will perform on April 11; Lexi Weegi and the JJ Slater Band will be appearing on April 18. (“She’s an amazing singer, and we’re bringing her back with her band,” Tonnesen remarks.)

Another favorite monthly event is Pathways’ “We Dance!” program, which often starts with a partner dance class followed by a DJ dance night. “Marianne believed that movement and dance were essential to our physical and mental health,” says Tonnesen. “We Dance! intends to foster dance interaction with all ages in a time when social dancing is becoming less and less available on the Island.” Dec. 13 will feature DJ 1Love spinning what he calls tropical house music. DJ Vince Patricola will return on Jan. 23, and on Feb. 13, DJ D.C. Rose will return after a huge success last winter.

Pathways also hosts ongoing daytime workshops. Every Thursday, starting Dec. 4, at 2 pm, there is a slow-stitching sewing circle with Rebecca Gilbert and Claire Ganz. Participants bring a small project or start a new one to slow down, engage in good conversation, and create with zero waste by working with repurposed materials. Beginning in January, Laurisa Rich will host a weekly Beach BeFrienders discussion group about reducing plastic use, and a kit-making workshop gathering to create beach-plastic cleanup kits, available in libraries (and Pathways), containing reclaimed plastic bags and information about free drop-off deposit.

Under Tanya Augustino’s sharp curatorial eye, Pathways functions as a community gallery, currently exhibiting works by Ruth Kirchmeier, Wendy Weldon, Billy Hoff, and Alejandro Carreño.

Now in its 16th year, Pathways continues to be a catalyst for creative projects in music, writing, dance, visual arts, and collaborative forms, keeping us warm when the weather turns cold.

For more information or to book Pathways for a single event or a regular meet-up, please call 508-645-9098.