A need to protect the environment

To the Editor:

There’s been much clearing and building on the Vineyard Haven–Edgartown Road in the past few years.

I’m concerned, however, about the relatively recent leveling of trees and brush and the mountains of accumulating dirt that’s going on off Great Rock Road. Gravel is now being dumped there as well. This land used to be “forever wild.” It is now a dumping ground for construction going on elsewhere on the Island, as well as a parking lot for large machinery.

I’m concerned about the possible pollution of the water table, and its vicinity to Lagoon Pond; and about possible rare fauna that might be damaged.

Genevieve H. Abbot

Oak Bluffs