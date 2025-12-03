Poet’s Corner: Shrouded Moon

Shrouded Moon

by Liz Splittgerber

Shrouded moon

In the dead of night

Stars obscured

Breath caught in light

A sleepy child

Awakened from dream

Sees there above

A blurry beam

All is still,

Night waits for day

Damp air so chill

Quiet mice at play

Shrouded moon

Lordly and lone

Cloud train hid

Cold as stone

Liz Splittgerber and her family have lived on the Island for the past eight years. Liz has thrived artistically here, writing and developing her photography skills, and sharing her gifts and passions with all those she knows and loves.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com.