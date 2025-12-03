Poet’s Corner: Shrouded Moon

Shrouded Moon
by Liz Splittgerber
Shrouded moon
In the dead of night
Stars obscured
Breath caught in light
A sleepy child
Awakened from dream
Sees there above
A blurry beam
All is still,
Night waits for day
Damp air so chill
Quiet mice at play
Shrouded moon
Lordly and lone
Cloud train hid
Cold as stone
Liz Splittgerber and her family have lived on the Island for the past eight years. Liz has thrived artistically here, writing and developing her photography skills, and sharing her gifts and passions with all those she knows and loves.
