Details while writing history requires reading between the lines, not just stacking up facts like bricks in a wall. Reading between the facts, and understanding the web of connections that binds them together, is crucial. On Wednesday, Dec. 10, from 5 to 6 pm, join MVM Research Librarian Bow Van Riper for a Vineyard-centric look at how historians bring the past to life. MVM members: $10; Nonmembers: $20. Register at mvmuseum.org/event/how-to-history. Martha’s Vineyard Museum, 151 Lagoon Pond Road, Vineyard Haven.