Sandra Jensen Waller, age 83, passed away at her home in South Hadley on Nov. 30, 2025. “Sandy” was the widow of the late John W. Waller of Edgartown.

Sandy first came to the Island while in college, spending the summer working at the Seafood Shanty in Edgartown. It is where she met her future husband, John.

Following their marriage, she and John built a home on the old Waller farm on the Edgartown Great Plains Way.

John later became the superintendent of the Edgartown Water Co., and Sandy taught third grade at the Edgartown School.

She is survived by their son, J. Patrick Waller of Holyoke; her sister, Joanne Jensen of Connecticut; and her brother, Fred Jensen of Florida.

Services will take place in South Hadley.