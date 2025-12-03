Second annual Great Martha’s Vineyard Bake-Off

The Great Martha’s Vineyard Bake-Off is back for its second year on Saturday, Dec. 6, and Sunday, Dec. 7. Enjoy special baked treats while raising money for Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, Martha’s Vineyard Sexual Wellness, and the Community Action Committee of Cape Cod & Islands, which supports immigration services on the Island. Pick up a Bake-Off passport at participating eateries to stamp your way across the Island. Participants include Morning Glory Farm, Orange Peel Bakery, Black Joy Kitchen, Mo’s Lunch, ArtCliff Diner, Rosewater, Beetlebung Farm, Catboat Coffee, and Black Sheep. S&S Kitchenette will host a special afternoon tea on Saturday, Dec. 6, with two seatings, at 1 and 2:30 pm. On Sunday, Dec. 7, the Great Cookie Bake Sale will host home bakers at the Grange Hall, where participants can pick up cookies for a suggested donation going to M.V. Community Services.