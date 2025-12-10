On Saturdays at 10:30 am, instructor Jesse Keller Jason gets participants moving in “Adult Community Dance” class. This class is open to adults, seniors, and everyone in between. The class begins with a guided warm-up that will align the body and introduce dance techniques that help with strength building, stability, and flexibility. After the warm-up, participants transition to upbeat movement sequences that keep them socially connected and moving as one. Class will end with a combination that leaves space for the dancers’ creativity. There’s no sign-up required to attend. Free and open to the public. West Tisbury library, 1042 State Road, West Tisbury.