Come to the West Tisbury library during the December school break for free soup and bread lunch. All soups will be alpha-gal-friendly, vegan, and gluten-free.

Lunch for all will be served every open weekday from 11:30 am to 1 pm: Dec. 22, 23, 24, 29, 30, 31, and Jan. 2 (closed on Dec. 25 and 26, and Jan. 1). Soup is provided thanks to the West Tisbury Library Foundation, Friends, and Chef Deon.

Free and open to the public. For more information about this event, please call the library at 508-693-3366, or email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.