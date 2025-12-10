Heard on Main Street: If you want happy endings, read cookbooks.

I keep forgetting to say thank you to the folks who put the sleigh and reindeer on Main Street. That and the lovely small Christmas trees delight me each time I see them. All should be sure to look for them.

I enjoyed a special treat last week because all the town columnists were invited for lunch at the MV Times office. It was a pleasure to meet some new people and, for me, to see Steve Bernier, whom I had not seen for a while. You do realize The MV Times is here to keep you all in the know about the Island? I especially appreciate it when you help me to share something special.

I do not have to tell you that last Friday was our first really cold day. That fact was very important to me. You see, my heater had quit overnight. The house lost 15°, and I woke up early. Then I quickly dressed in at least two warm sweaters.

Once again I was very lucky, because Alan Fortes had someone here in the morning. It wasn’t too long before it became clear my old one was done. The old one was removed. The hole open to the outside was patched. A.P. Fortes also provided two electric radiators, which helped a lot.

Of course, the next day was Saturday. The new heater was ordered, but not expected on the Island until Monday. It was a long weekend, but not nearly as cold inside as I had feared. It helped when I put up my tabletop tree and a few Christmas decorations.

I just learned that Rainy Day has 20 percent off for seniors on Tuesdays this month, and there are other special days. Now you can bring in three food items for the Island Food Pantry and get a coupon for 25 percent off the regular price. Always remember to shop local if you can.

This Sunday, Dec. 14, at 11 am, Librarian Jennifer will show you how to use fruits and vegetables to make printed tea towels, a lovely homemade gift. It’s for adults and teens age 13 and up. All supplies provided, at the Tisbury EMS Building on Spring Street across from Tisbury School (park and enter at the back).

Kids Crafts are planned with Jennifer at the Tisbury EMS Facility; next are “Beaded Snowflakes” on Wednesday, Dec. 17, at 3:30 pm.

Get tickets now for the free holiday sing-along of “Mary Poppins” at the M.V. Film Center on Wednesday, Dec. 31, at 3 pm. Program features onscreen lyrics. Sing along to “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” “Chim Chim Cher-ee,” and more. No fee, bring a packaged or canned goods donation for the Island Food Pantry. Limit four tickets.

Tisbury School students will take part in the cemetery to lay wreaths on tombs of veterans on National Wreaths Across America Day, Friday, Dec. 12.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Laura Beebe. On Wednesday, wish the very best to Lyrae Littlefield and Kate Malkie.

Heard on Main Street: Time heals almost everything. Give time time.