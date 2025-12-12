Surrounded by loving family and friends, Alexandra Bourne Donahue passed away on Nov. 21, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer in San Francisco. She was 54.

Alexandra had an infectious laugh, a huge heart, a beautifully sunny smile, and a fearless spirit of adventure. Her toddler cousin bestowed the lifelong nickname of “Z,” and it perfectly suited her radiant personality, creativity, humor, and unmistakable sense of style. Z dressed vividly (especially pinks) and embraced graceful conversation.

Z was born in Brookline, and enjoyed the Martha’s Vineyard life all her summers. Childhood days were blissfully unscheduled. Picking berries barefoot on Chappy — then getting poison ivy. Eating ice cream — and it melting everywhere. Enduring the occasional skinned knee when a rusted bike lacked brakes. Happily zooming down the slide and playing Zim-Zam at the Chappy Beach Club. Always chasing her dogs, especially Bandit. Sailing Widgeons at the Edgartown Yacht Club, evolving into Round the Island races with Dad aboard Antares, while enjoying a smokey sou’wester through Vineyard Sound.

Milton Academy provided a robust elementary and high school experience. Z thrived — acting and singing in plays, writing for the Milton Measure, and honing her emerging political savviness in student government. She graduated from Tufts University. Z created lifelong friendships at both schools.

To meet Z was to love her. As a friend, she shone in a way that brought the best of the best together. Z was relentlessly curious and exceptionally well-read, broad in scope and analytical in depth. She was liberal with her empathy and her welcoming attitude toward others. Z often sprinkled obscure references to movies, literature, and world events, keeping conversations sparkling.

Her eBay adventures collecting rare vintage perfume bottles segued to crafting exquisite sea glass jewelry for her cousins, nieces, and friends. Each piece was a tiny work of art, glowing with love.

In the 1990s, Z made San Francisco her home, reveling in its natural beauty, vibrant cultural mix, and personal freedoms. Working for Wired as the magazine’s first online consumer marketing manager, Z learned to compete and succeed in a fast-paced technology environment. Her many business successes helped establish the magazine’s national brand. Wired later asked Z to move to London to launch Wired UK in partnership with the Guardian. Z seized the opportunities.

While working in London, Z discovered the joy of Pilates, and became so enamored that she became an instructor. Returning to the Bay Area in the 2000s, Alexandra launched thriving Pilates studios in San Francisco and Palo Alto. She was a superb trainer, helping hundreds of people over more than 20 years. Her clients truly adored her, and credited Z with helping them overcome a variety of maladies. Z was particularly gifted at understanding the intricacies of movement and the complex interactions between the human mind and body. Her many and varied clients provided Z great satisfaction, often becoming personal friends. Z actively participated in the broader community, including proud membership in the San Francisco Unreasonable Women’s Group.

The illness that claimed Z’s life was brutal and rapid. Throughout, friends from all phases of her life showered Z with unwavering love and steadfast support. We wish to express our love and appreciation to Z’s friends, individually and collectively. We are also grateful to the many fine doctors and nurses at San Francisco General Hospital, and at Coming Home Hospice.

Alexandra is survived by her mother, Julia H. Donahue; father, Dr. Robert M. Donahue (Sherrie Cutler); two sisters, Kara S. Donahue (Alec Berman) and Marcia D. Spivey (Chris Spivey); and brother Robert M. Donahue Jr. (Jessica Zoob). Countless aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews express their love and appreciation for Z’s magnificent life.

Celebration of life services will be arranged for the spring in both San Francisco and Boston.

In Z’s memory, please consider contributing to By the Bay Health, online at bythebayhealth.org.