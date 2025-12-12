Anita Marie Christian (née Truehart) passed away Thursday morning, Nov. 13, 2025, at The Remington in Yardley, Pa.

Anita was born on Feb. 22, 1928, in Philadelphia, Pa., to Ernest and Mary Truehart.

Anita grew up in Bensalem, Pa., where she graduated from Bensalem High School, and later attended Central College. Anita raised her family first in New Jersey, later moving to Framingham, and then into retirement on Martha’s Vineyard, where she was active in the Garden Club, the Lunch Bunch, the Cottagers, and Women Reaching Book Club, which she served as president for a number of years.

She was preceded by her husband of 49 years, Chauncey L. Christian Jr.; her beloved daughter, Karin Graves; three sisters, Ernestine Truehart, Marjorie Evans, and Helen Truehart; and three brothers, Donald Truehart, Ernest Truehart, and Lawrence Truehart. She has been followed in death by her brother, Raymond Truehart. Anita is survived by her daughter, LindaJeanne (LJ) McVey; and sons-in-law, Carmeron McVey and Michael Graves, her “adopted” son Lenny Santamaria along with many loving nieces and nephews from the Calix, Evans, Steele, and Truehart families. Near the end of Anita’s life, she returned to her home of Bucks County, Pa.

Anita requested no services; her family will have a memorial barbecue in the summer of 2026 as a celebration of her life. All cards can be sent to LindaJeanne McVey, P.O. Box 504, Poncha Springs, Colo. 81242