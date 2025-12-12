David B. Rossi, 65, of Edgartown, and its retired chief of police, died Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, at the Henrietta Brewer House in Vineyard Haven. He was the husband of Ann E. Rossi, and father of Meagan (Brett), Alex (Cassie), and Matthew (Aline) Rossi.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 27, at noon. officiated by Fr. Joe Pasala. A celebration of his life will follow at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs.

A complete obituary will follow in another edition of this paper. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.