Honorary Tavern opens at VFW

The Honorary Tavern opened at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post in Oak Bluffs today for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Chef Shamel Abraham is the person behind the new eatery, which will be open year round. He’s been in the restaurant business his whole life; he cooked at Coop de Ville on the Oak Bluffs harbor for 20 years. But this time is different.

“It’s the first time doing it for myself,” he said about the restaurant.

Abraham’s tavern fills the space once held by Chef Deon Thomas, who continues to cook through his catering business. Thomas left the VFW on Sept. 21 after 14 years.

Menu items at the tavern include classics like wings, burgers, subs, chowder, and ribs. There’s also seafood like fried scallops, salmon, clams, and calamari. Jamaican cuisine is also featured, like jerk chicken and pork, oxtail, curry goat, and red snapper done to order. Abraham also offers breakfast, with homestyle favorites, breakfast bowls, and a build-your-own-omelette option. “I’m a big foodie,” said Abraham.

Opening day welcomed curious customers excited to try out Abraham’s food. One guest ordered the curry goat, which she said was delicious and perfectly spicy, and left her with plenty of food to take home.

Two other patrons ordered the scallops plate and the whole clam plate, both of which came with french fries and coleslaw, and were freshly fried.