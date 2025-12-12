Man shot while hunting, now in stable condition

Updated Dec. 13

A man was shot in the abdomen a day shy of the end of shotgun season on Friday afternoon in what police said seemed to be an accident.

Edgartown Police said the person, who remains unidentified, was out with 10 to 12 other hunters in the Manuel F. Correllus State Forest, just off of Barnes Road.

At 4pm, Edgartown Police received the call. They responded with Edgartown EMS and transported the man for treatment at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

“The individual had a gunshot wound to the stomach,” Edgartown Police Lieutenant Michael Snowden told The Times. “The preliminary suggests it was an accidental hunting accident.”

According to Snowden, Massachusetts Environmental Police arrived on the Island on Friday and will take the lead on the investigation.

Danielle Burney, communications director for the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, which Environmental Police is a part of, said the injured man had been airlifted from the Island and “currently in stable condition.” She declined to provide further details of the case, citing the ongoing investigation.

The event came just after news that primitive firearm and crossbow hunting season will be extended by another two weeks between January and February, and just a day before the end of shotgun season. Hunters had previously reported a slow start to the season.

Updated with a comment from Danielle Burney.