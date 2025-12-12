Manuel C. Sylvia Jr. (“Sonny”) came into the world on July 15, 1947, in Oak Bluffs, born to Manual C. and Fanny Sylvia, and left us on Nov. 30, 2025. After a long battle with illness, he passed away at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital with his beloved wife of 24 years, Janice, by his side. He was 78.

Sonny was a man of many talents during his life. He was an independent truck driver, and also drove for Barnes Moving and Storage, as well as a lifetime shellfisherman and fishing boat owner. Sonny was also a construction supervisor as well as a carpenter. What he loved most was shellfishing and mechanics. There was always a collection of mechanical projects ongoing. He enjoyed his chickens and other pets. In his younger years, he loved gardening and traveling; particularly to Mexico. Sonny will be missed by so many friends as well as his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Manual and Fanny Sylvia; and his two sisters, Evelyn Simpson and Agnes Bryant. He is survived his oldest sister, Diane Jackson; his wife, Janice; and his devoted sons, David and Sonny, as well as many other sons, daughters, stepsons, and grandchildren.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.