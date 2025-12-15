‘We can bring back light’

1 of 9

Last night, menorahs were lit across the Island to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah. The experience was raw, as one Rabbi put it, in light of news of mass shootings over the weekend, but a message in line with the story of the holiday pervaded: There can be light even in the darkest of times.

Chabad on the Vineyard held a large Chanukah Celebration in partnership with the Edgartown Board of Trade with live music, a breakdancing show, and latkes at the park next to Edgartown Books around sundown, and the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center held a first candle-lighting ceremony in Tisbury with music by Eric Johnson and Anthony Esposito, a play by the Hebrew School children, and dinner catered by Chef Ting.

But amidst the glow of the candles, there was palpable sorrow over news about shootings at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island on Saturday, and in Sydney, Australia at a Jewish celebration Sunday, which Australian authorities have declared a terrorist attack. There was also apprehension as acts of anti-seminitism continue to occur across the country and world; there was police presence at both events Sunday.

The celebration in Australia was a Chabad event, and Rabbi Eli Schlanger, who Rabbi Tzvi Alperowitz of Chabad on the Vineyard called a colleague, was one of those killed.

Before the lighting of the menorah in Edgartown, Alperowitz took a few minutes to discuss the significance of the holiday and what happened in Sydney, where Alperowitz said the first public Chanukah celebration took place this year. “We all woke up to the horrible news of, as last I checked, there were 16 innocent Jewish people murdered in cold blood as they gathered at a Chanukah celebration, not very different than the one we are gathered at now.” New outlets currently report the death toll at least 15 with over 30 hospitalized from injuries.

“So the question is, would we gather here today to celebrate? Maybe we should stay at home. Maybe this isn’t the time to gather and celebrate Chanukah,” Alperowitz said. “No, the whole message of Chanukah is, you come into the darkness, you wait ‘til it’s dark, and then you light a candle.”

The Hebrew Center, which is led by Rabbi Caryn Broitman, also acknowledged the shooting. Even through hard times, Broitman said, “We can bring back light.”

Broitman also sent out a letter to Hebrew Center members on Sunday that said: “We will light the candle as an act of faith. We will take the Shamash, the ‘helper candle,’ as a reminder that we too need to help bring the light. We will light a memorial candle for those who were killed. And we will recognize, on this holiday that celebrates heroism, the heroic acts of bystanders: the students who attended to the bleeding of other students in the middle of the shooting at Brown; and an unarmed bystander at Bondi Beach, Ahmed al-Ahmed, a fruit stand operator who was in the area, who saved many lives by tackling one of the gunmen from behind and disarming him.”

There was police presence at both events yesterday; Edgartown Chief of Police Chris Dolby came out to the Edgartown mini park for Chabad’s celebration, and the Hebrew Center also had security.

“Chanukah is a holiday born in devastation, and it’s not that we ignore the darkness, not at all,” Alperowitz said. “We light a candle in spite of it. We gather here to celebrate Chanukah, and we honor the memory of all those innocent people who were killed in Sydney.”

Hanukkah celebrations continue throughout the rest of the week. The Hebrew Center hosts a candle-lighting with music and singing, dinner by Chef Ting, and latkes by the Salop family on the sixth night of Hanukkah, Friday, Dec. 19 at 5:30 pm, and Chabad on the Vineyard, which organized three public menorah lightings across the Island, has another on Thursday, Dec. 18 at 4 pm in Ocean Park in Oak bluffs, and one at Owen Park in Vineyard Haven on Dec. 21, pending resolution of the menorah placement, Alperowitz said.