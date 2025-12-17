The Aquinnah Artisans Festival presented a fine two days of community spirit, beautiful goods, and great food. Local artisans made a steady stream of hard-earned sales, and visitors left the event loaded with gifts to be treasured. There was a tender feeling in the air, a reaching toward each other that was special. Part of that feeling was in tribute to Gabbi Camilleri, the founder and guiding light of this event, who we lost this year. Part of that feeling was in response to the uneasiness of today’s world. Whatever the source, it made for a loving and hope-inducing few days. I thank all who made it happen and all who attended. We’re a great town.

That good feeling continues on Monday, Dec. 22, when the Aquinnah Town Holiday Potluck Party comes to the town hall. I confess that this is my favorite event of the year. It features the great food brought by families who enter the hall all bundled up and carrying a favorite dish to share, the children bouncing with excitement, and the parents straining to see which neighbors are in attendance. After a time of visiting and eating, the town fire truck appears outside, carrying Santa and a bag full of presents for each child inside the hall. Santa comes in and walks toward the stage as the kids gather around. Each child is called up by name, and has a chance to whisper wishes into Santa’s ear, and then is given their own specially selected present. (The gifts are for Aquinnah kids who had a grownup register their name on the list by Dec. 17.) In any event, cook up your favorite dish and attend. It’s wonderful.

By Saturday, Dec. 20, the Wishing Tree at the Aquinnah Cemetery will be ready. Every year Pam Glavin puts up this Wishing Tree on local hero Carl Widdiss’ grave. She lovingly puts lights on the tree so that it will glow its hopeful light for all those who visit it. Touch the tree or put a small ornament on it, and then, as a way to pay forward Carl’s giving spirit, make a promise to help someone in need. Pam says that if you are the one who needs help this year, touching the tree should bring you good things. Also on the 20th, the M.V. Bird Club is offering up a birding session with Bob Shriber. You don’t have to register in advance, and you don’t have to be a skilled birder. This is a great opportunity to have a guide help you observe and identify the birds who migrate over our Island. Meet at the Moshup Beach parking lot at 8 am. The walk ends at 10 am. If you have questions, contact bobshriber@gmail.com.

On the birthday front, I missed Joan Wallen’s birthday on Dec. 14, but tip my hat to her anyway.

On Dec. 17, Rosalie Vanderhoop Bellis had a birthday to celebrate.

I was saddened to read about the death of Cora Weiss on Dec. 8. She died at the age of 91

on what would have been the 100th birthday of her beloved husband, Peter. Peter died on Nov. 3. There is a poetry to the timeliness of it. Two brave workers for justice and peace who produced a wonderful family together, adored each other through it all, and left us all the better for their lives.

I send wishes for peace and love to everyone this week. Whether you are celebrating birthdays, Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, no matter the occasion, keep your hope and your spirit filled with joy.