Brazilian dance fitness

Get ready to move and feel the rhythm of Brazil. Participants will learn fun dance steps and explore styles like samba, forró, pagode, bachata, axé, and more. This energetic cardio workout enhances posture, balance, coordination, and flexibility — all in a relaxed and fun environment. You don’t need to be a dancer. Just come ready to enjoy yourself, celebrate diversity, and keep moving. $20 youth (ages 14 to 17), $25 adults, free to club members. Wednesday, Dec. 24, 6 to 7 pm. Airport Fitness, West Tisbury.