The gift and beauty of falling snow cannot erase the reality of back-to-back mass shootings. Cold-blooded murders. This time at Brown University, and hours later at a Chabad Chanukah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney.

May we harness our strength and courage and show up.

We must stand with and help heal those who are affected by these events, and stand up to those who dehumanize and commit violent acts.

Chabad on the Vineyard’s Rabbi Tzvi Alperowitz affirmed that Sunday’s Hanukkah celebration in Edgartown would go on as planned. And reminded us, “We can never surrender to hatred and never be intimidated by fear.”

This morning, I received a phone call from Pam Glavin, reminding me she is erecting a blessing tree in memory of her beloved husband, Carl Widdiss, at his gravesite in Aquinnah. In addition to the invitation to bring an ornament and pay it forward by doing something kind and helpful for others, she emphasized that this is a blessing tree and encourages us to come as we are, touch the branches, bringing our cares and concerns, and access Carl’s magical way of making things better and helping dreams come true. The cemetery is off Rose Meadow Way, which is off of State Road, after the town hall and library and before you get to the lighthouse. Carl’s grave is in the area on the right before the split rail.

I read the news that the hummingbird visiting Harry Beach’s North Road home made it through the night and is feeding in the snow. It was lovely to read that Mr. Beach welcomes folks to park at the end of Brickyard Road, walk over to his home at 220 North Road, and watch the feeder between 7 and 9 am or around noon.

There will be a Slow Stitching Circle on Dec. 18, but not on Christmas, Dec. 25, or New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.

Farmer Rebecca Gilbert’s presence is a balm, and visits to her Native Earth Teaching Farm are restorative. The farm is open Sundays from 1 to 4 pm.

The Christmas Flea takes place in the Chilmark Community Center on Saturday, Dec. 20, from 10 am to 3 pm. Get in the holiday spirit and shop for gifts from Island vendors, shop the church table of holiday greens, centerpieces, and baked goods. Lunch, baked goods, and coffee are available for purchase.

Pathways continues to keep the light on in Chilmark. Friends loved the line-dancing class and are looking forward to the next one sometime in the new year.

Pathways is hosting Spakestra: Nancy Jephcote, Bentham Robinson, and Paul Thurlow playing “World Jam Jazz” on Saturday, Dec. 20, from 7 to 9 pm; and on Sunday, Dec. 21, Solstice Sunday music with Constant Smiles, Lake of Autumn, and Hannah Sparrow, from 7 to 9 pm.