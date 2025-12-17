‘A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play’

Experience Circuit Arts’ take on the classic ‘A Christmas Carol’ story told through a heartwarming radio play, brought to life by a stellar local cast and cozy holiday cheer. Co-presented by MVY Radio, this rendition was adapted by Brian Ditchfield, executive director of Circuit Arts, and Brooke Hardman Ditchfield, director of Circuit Stage. Chris Roberts stars as Scrooge, and the cast includes Brad Austin, Simone Davis, Brian Ditchfield, Leslie Field, John Frank Fiorito, Shelagh Hackett, Finn Hall, Brooke Hardman Ditchfield, Mona Hennessy, Danielle Mulcahy, Bella Morais, Katherine Reid, and Ken Romero.

Arrive at Fezziwig’s downstairs at the Grange up to an hour and a half before showtime for snacks, drinks, and live music in a warm, festive setting. Friday, Dec. 19, 7:30 pm. Additional dates: Saturday, Dec. 20, 4:30 and 7:30 pm; Sunday, Dec. 21, 2:30 pm. Pay what you can. For more information and to get tickets, visit https://circuitarts.org/xmascarol. Grange Hall, West Tisbury.