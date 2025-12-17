Court Report: Nov. 19 – Dec. 12

Nov. 19

Laurenzo S. Diaz, 27, Oak Bluffs; possessing burglarious instrument, breaking and entering building nighttime for felony, trespass, no inspection/sticker, unregistered motor vehicle, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, conditions to stay away from location of alleged incident, continued to pretrial hearing.

Nov. 24

Benjamin N. Mesheau, 39, West Tisbury; operating motor vehicle with registration suspended, uninsured motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to discover compliance & jury selection

Nov. 25

Shaun Hickey Fraser, 46, Vineyard Haven: assault and battery, assault and battery with dangerous weapon, assault on 60+/ disabled, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Dec. 1

David M. Stamas, 42, Kingston, Mass.; operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of motor vehicle, arraigned and held, bail set at $100 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Dec. 5

Genaci L. Deoliveira, 62, Edgartown; operating motor vehicle with license suspended, marked lanes violation, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

George A. Baird, 49, Aquinnah; violated abuse prevention order, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Dec. 8

Micah Stone, 23, Edgartown; uninsured motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle with registration suspended, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Shane D. McCoy, 19, South Yarmouth; improper use under $1200 credit card, attempt to commit crime, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Pedro De Brito, 30, Oak Bluffs; negligent operation of motor vehicle, unlicensed/suspended operation of motor vehicle permit, speeding in violation of special regulation, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Silvet Shamatareva, 24, Oak Bluffs; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, negligent operation of motor vehicle, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Dec. 12

Ryan G. Phillips, 39, Stratford, Conn.; rape, assault and battery, arraigned and held, bail set at $1,000 with potential for bail revocation, conditions to stay way and not contact alleged victim, continued to probable cause hearing.