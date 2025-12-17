Cribbage Club results

18 members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met at our new home, American Legion Hall in Edgartown, to play our favorite game.

The results are as follows:

1st place: Andria Jason with a beautiful Grand Slam (winning every game) card of 14/6 +112

2nd place: Albion Alley with a 12/5 +84 card

3rd place: Louis Larsen with a 10/5 +01 card

4th place: Byram Devine with a 10/4 +43 card

There were a total of 12 skunks, a game won by more than 30 points. There were two 24-point hands by Kathy Kinsman and Andria Jason.

If you play cribbage, come and join us, to see if you want to join the club. We play six games, every Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm sharp.