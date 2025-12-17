Let’s thank everyone that made Christmas in Edgartown an outstanding success! Truly, every year I am in complete awe of the events; the work, energy, time, and money that are put into each and every one of them elevate the entire weekend as a whole. Well done, Edgartown! As we move into the week of Christmas, I hope that same energy of supporting local sticks around and you go out and shop for your last-minute gifts right here in town.

When shopping local, inquire about the MVY Chamber’s Golden Ticket campaign, an Island-wide promotion designed to enhance the holiday shopping experience. Every $25 spent at participating local businesses earns shoppers one Golden Ticket entry. Each ticket is a chance to win cash prizes in a grand drawing held on Dec. 23 at the Black Dog Tavern in Vineyard Haven. You do not have to be present to win! Participating shops in Edgartown where you can get tickets: Aligned Pilates, Bryn Walker, Erica Wilson, Harbor View Hotel, KIN, Newes from America Pub, Rainy Day, Sea Spa, Stop & Stop, Summer Shades, Yoga on the Vine, and Your Market.

In the same spirit, the Vineyard Artisans’ 18th Annual Holiday Show is happening from 10 am to 4 pm at the Daniel Fisher House in Edgartown on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 20 and 21. You won’t want to miss this very special holiday fair, their last of the year. Many holiday gifts are available, just right for that special someone who appreciates a true Island gift, and as usual, always handmade one by one!

After all that shopping local, register for a sound bath at the Edgartown library on Dec. 20 at 11:30 am. A sound bath creates an environment that allows you to pause and deeply listen, immerse yourself in sound, and offer your mind and body moments of reprieve and restoration. Trish Ginter will use crystal singing bowls and other instruments to create a relaxing and exploratory deep listening soundscape. I’ve done these a few times, and every time feels like the deepest rest imaginable.

On that same day, at 2 pm, as part of the end-of-year celebration of the “Jaws” 50th anniversary, Matt Taylor will sign copies of his classic book, “Jaws: Memories from Martha’s Vineyard,” at Edgartown Books. If you have a “Jaws” fan on your holiday shopping list, this would make a fantastic gift!

Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas, and to those with birthdays this week, I hope you get presents for each celebration, not just a combined gift. Happy birthday to Brett Nevin and Mary Thurston on Dec. 21, and Salissa King on Dec. 23!