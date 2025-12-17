“Look at how a single candle can both defy and define the darkness.” –Anne Frank

Hanukkah has begun –– wishing everyone a joyous season of light, comfort, and hope!

As I write, the Island is being blanketed by a beautiful snowfall. It felt like waking up in a snow globe this morning! We took a drive to see the landscape transformed from gray to glistening white. Oak Bluffs just looks so lovely and peaceful in the snow. Thank you to all the shopkeepers for your festive and beautiful storefronts! I was feeling a little sorry for the summer tourists who only see it when it is crowded and loud.

The owners of Third World Trading experienced a sudden calamity when a car drove into the storefront on Nov. 22. We all know and love Third World, which Lori Katsounakis has been running for over 35 years with love, and a passion for her customers and our town. The shop is open and we need to help Lori, so go in that side door, buy your gifts and stocking stuffers, and support one of our best local businesses!

The Strand Theater is presenting another great concert on Saturday, Dec. 20, this one with our local favorites Mike Benjamin and friends, Phil DaRosa, and the Dock Street Fight Club. The doors open at 7:30, concert starts at 8 pm. Tickets at the door –– see you there!

The shortest day of the year is coming, also known as the winter solstice, on Dec. 21. There are many myths and legends about it, but the fact is that it is literally just a moment in time when this hemisphere is tilted as far away from the sun as possible. The best reason for us to celebrate is that the days will begin to get longer!

Happy birthday to Keith Richards on Dec. 18!

On Dec. 19, please light an extra candle for Emma Hall, whom we lost too soon in 2020.

Birthday hugs on the 19th go to Lexi Olender, Roy Cutrer, and Albert Lattanzi. Jane Lawson celebrates on Dec. 20. Winter solstice babies include Bill Jones, Emma Conley, Stacy Wise, and Frank Zappa. Taylor Rasmussen will celebrate on the 22nd. He shares that date with Jennifer Underwood Thomas, and another Island celebrity, Diane Sawyer. Bonnie Ward Pierce celebrates on the 24th.

Please let me know if you have a birthday or special occasion for me to share! I don’t want to miss anybody, so help your grateful columnist.

Send me your news!