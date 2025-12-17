Poet’s Corner: Before Christmas

Before Christmas

by Clark Myers



Early December now

and dark by three.

Let’s toboggan the weeks

to the shortest day.



The snow will raft

over the curved prow

and sting our faces

through scarves and

pulled down hats.

And cake on Bedouin eyes

slit against the cold.



Christmas is upon us

snow moonlight kissed.

Let us hang an ornament

to mark our thirst.



And let us hold the sun

and gather the stars.

And let us hold one another

against the dark.

Clark Myers is a poet who lives in Tisbury with his wife and two children.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to poetlaureatemv@gmail.com. Please include a two- to three-sentence bio.