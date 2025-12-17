Poet’s Corner: Before Christmas

Before Christmas
by Clark Myers
Early December now
and dark by three.
Let’s toboggan the weeks
to the shortest day.
The snow will raft
over the curved prow
and sting our faces
through scarves and
pulled down hats.
And cake on Bedouin eyes
slit against the cold.
Christmas is upon us
snow moonlight kissed.
Let us hang an ornament
to mark our thirst.
And let us hold the sun
and gather the stars.
And let us hold one another
against the dark.
Clark Myers is a poet who lives in Tisbury with his wife and two children.
