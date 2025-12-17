Heard on Main Street: Listen for the sleigh bells. Santa is coming.

The Wishing Tree is up and ready for your wishes at the Simpkins family house at 124 William St. You are welcome to come tie wishes, prayers, or New Year intentions on the tree. This tree illustrates the power of collective good intentions. There are many stories every year of Wishing Tree wishes coming true. The Wishing Tree is open for visitors every day and night until New Year’s Eve, as long as the lights are on. Can I suggest we need a few more wishes for Peace on Earth?

The MV NAACP and friends will host a Kwanzaa potluck celebration on Saturday, Dec. 27, from 3 to 5 pm at Howes House in West Tisbury. All are welcome. More? Corrine Dorsey, 774-563-2559.

When I accidently switch on the news, I am even more aware of why I try to avoid it. You know, because most of it simply seems to make no sense.

Lately, I need to have a friend who understands Zoom. Most of the time, things seem to work fairly well, or as expected. But lately, not only do I have problems using it, but the last few times I discovered that my name has been changed on the screen. I’m convinced there are goblins in my computer, though my son denies it.

Need a haircut at home? I am somewhat homebound, so I have enjoyed the services of my friend Janis for a while. Unfortunately for me, she has wisely chosen the warmer weather in Florida this winter. Happily, I found a retired hairdresser named Diane who has just moved to the Island to be with her parents. You can call her at 978-495-2959.

Celebrate First Night in Tisbury from 6 to 8 pm on Dec. 31; join us at Vineyard Playhouse from 6 to 8 pm for a family-friendly event ending with a traditional ball drop.

Use your new calendar: Enjoy an evening of off-season dancing and music with Johnny and Delanie at the Unitarian Universalist Society from 4 to 5:30 pm on Sunday, Jan. 18. Events are held monthly at the U.U. Stevens Chapel, 238 Main St. –– organized and sponsored by Ballroom Dance MV with Pathways Arts, the Vineyard Haven library, and the Unitarian Universalist Society of Martha’s Vineyard.

On Tuesday, Jan. 20, at 6 pm, the Vineyard Haven library presents an evening of music with piano-guitar duo Jeremy Berlin and Eric Johnson. This will be at the Katharine Cornell Theatre, upstairs at 51 Spring St. in Vineyard Haven. Free.

Happy Anniversary to Fred and Jill LaPiana on Monday. Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Mattsen and Sutton Koster on Saturday. Happy birthday to Liam Patrick Bruni on the day after Christmas.

Also heard on Main Street: Be naughty. Save Santa the trip.