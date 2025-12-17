‘Vision and Voice: Collage Poetry Workshop’

On Sunday, Dec. 28, from 1 to 2:30 pm, come to the West Tisbury library to create visual collages, using an eclectic collection of media. The theme is “Gratitude and Grace,” but the time and space is for participants to hone their voice and vision as they emerge through the creative process. Writer, editor, and educator Rachel Rosekind will facilitate the workshop. This event is fun for all ages. No registration required. Free and open to the public.

As an educator, editor, researcher, and consultant at the nexus of economic, racial, and social justice, Rachel Rosekind helps build social infrastructure and communities of care that lift people up instead of pinning them down or hemming them in. For over 25 years, she’s served in various roles and environments to empower and connect people through storytelling, political engagement, historical inquiry, mutual aid, and creative exploration. You can find out more at https://takerootandbloom.net. For more information about this event, please email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.