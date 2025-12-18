Dukes County looking to fill key positions

As expiration dates of the terms of several key appointments for Dukes County officials near, the commissioners are calling on Islanders to serve their community.

The Dukes County Commission is looking for applicants interested in serving in various open positions, including on the Steamship Authority Board and at least 11 spots on the Dukes County Health Council. The announcement also follows a recent codification of the commission’s appointing policy.

The deadline for applications is Dec. 28 to the nominating committee, which will review applications and make recommendations to the Dukes County Commissioners.

Anyone interested in a position can reach out to Dukes County Manager Martina Thornton at manager@dukescounty.org or to Don Leopold, chair of the nominating committee, at dleopold@sherbrooke.com, with questions or comments. For a list of available positions, visit here.