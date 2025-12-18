Taxing second homeowner is risky business

To the Editor:

I’m writing in response to your editorial published on Dec. 4.

I certainly understand the urgency of the Vineyard’s economic crisis and the desperate need for affordable housing but believe the solution you propose will backfire. A 30-50% increase in property taxes just for seasonal homeowners could lead to an exodus. Treating people differently never works out well. Raising rates on seasonal homeowners — who are actually the ones that use the least town services such as schools and police — will only make people feel taken advantage of. Remember the Boston Tea Party?

Summer people are already wondering whether the tickborne illnesses make the joy of coming to the Vineyard a risk worth taking. My wife got alpha-gal in the fall and our adult children and friends are deeply worried about visiting. We already rent our place out for the bulk of the summer to pay our property taxes. If the rates are raised as you suggest, our time on the Island will shrink to the point where we’ll throw in the towel after my family’s 63 years of homeownership. And if enough summer people choose to do the same and sell out, the property market will get flooded, followed by a spiraling down of housing values and property taxes. This would cause a dramatic impact on jobs and small businesses.

It also seems dangerous to take such a radical step when towns haven’t tried regionalizing services like police. I get that there is a deep history of towns managing all their own affairs, but does that history make it impossible to consider taking new approaches? There’s a genuine crisis and before taking a step that may well create bigger problems than it solves, everything needs to be on the table.

David Lewis

West Tisbury