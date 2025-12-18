Vineyard swim splits rivalry meet with Nantucket

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School boys varsity swim team defeated the Nantucket Whalers 100 to 61 at their home opener on Tuesday, while the Vineyard’s girls team fell to the Island rivals 132 to38.

For the first time since 2020, the Vineyard swim team had enough female swimmers to fill its girls team roster, and the team’s overall size is almost double what it was last season.

Head Coach Jennifer Passafiume said she was proud of the team’s performance in their first home meet.

“I think they performed really awesome,” said Passafiume. “From where we started a couple weeks ago to now, it’s a huge improvement…. I’m super impressed with the skills we currently have in the water.”

Passafiume said the team has a lot of new promising swimmers, including some MVRHS seniors competing for the first time.

“On Saturday’s meet we had 18 kids who were competing in the first high school meet ever in their lives,” said Passafiume. “We have some really, really strong swimmers on both sides, and we finally have a big enough team to fill up a lineup.”

At the rivalry showdown at the YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard’s pool, the boys 200 yard A-team medley relay, made up of Grady Stalgren, Michael Calheta, William Simmons, and Moses Thomson took first place by default at 1:55.23 minutes after Nantucket’s relay team was disqualified. The boys medley B-team, consisting of Hudson Wike, Pablo Begle, Max O’Brien, and Syius Rivera Rigali came in second with a time of 2:23.53, taking all eight points for the 200-yard medley relay.

In the girls 200-yard freestyle, Zoe Treitman dropped over five seconds off her time for a new personal best and second-place finish at 2:35.06, and Ondine Hitchen set a new personal best at 2:48.47 for a fourth place finish. For the boys, Dylan Hitchen also improved by 23 seconds for a new personal best at 2:30.80. Seventh graders on the MVRHS swim team, Wike and Byron Laird also had strong swims in the 200 yard freestyle. Wike finished third at 2:45.86 and Laird in fifth at 3:19.16

In the 200 yard intermedley for boys, eighth grader O’Brien dropped five seconds for a personal best at 2:50.55 and a second place finish, and Philip Pruciano swam the event for the first time to finish fourth at 3:04.39.

In the girls 50-yard freestyle, Leah Thomson placed third at 30.06 seconds, followed by senior captain Nora Motahari in fourth at 33.09 seconds. For the boys team, Claus Smith placed second, almost catching the first place Nantucket swimmer. Smith swam a personal best at 24.95 seconds, Thomson was right behind him in third with a new personal best time of 25.13 seconds, and senior swimmer Caleb Miller, who competed for the first time, placed fourth at 29.45 seconds.

In the 100-yard butterfly for the boys, Stalgren placed first at 1:01.52, and O’Brien placed fourth and set a new personal best at 1:28.46.

In the 100-yard freestyle, Smith took first with a time of 56.17 seconds, Thomson placed third and set a new personal best at 57.79 seconds, and Caleb Miller placed fifth at 1:10.42.

In the 500-yard freestyle Maybeline Brown placed third with a time of 7:09.82, and Treitman cruised to fourth, dropping 22 seconds since last season to achieve a personal best of 7:38.28. For the boys, Simmons finished second at 6:46.75, Nicholas Merriam placed third and Hitchen collected fourth. Merriam dropped almost 20 seconds for a new personal best.

In the 200-yard freestyle, the boys A-team placed first, Smith, Pruciano, Hitchen, and Simmons clocked in at 1:49.43, while the girls A-team finished third and the B-team in fourth.

Stalgren also earned first place in the 100-yard backstroke, setting a personal best at 1:02.51, milliseconds from a sectional-qualifying time, while Calheta took second in the 100-yard breast-stroke with a new personal best of 1:17.02.

The last event of the meet was the 400-yard freestyle relay. For the girls Kyla Webster, Nora Motahari, Treitman, and Nora Duncheva took third place at 4:59.69, while the boys relay A-team made up of Thomson, Calheta, Stalgren, and Smith placed first at 4:12.93, and the B-team with Hitchen, Pruciano, Merriam, and Simmons placed second at 4:49.71, and the C-team with Begle, Smith, Finn McDonald, and O’Brien placed third at 5:13.82.

The swim team’s next matchup is a non-league meet against Durfee High School on Thursday Dec. 18 at 4 pm at Durfee’s Jarabek Memorial Pool.