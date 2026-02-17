MVRHS to host inaugural college fair

Updated. Feb. 18

The first ever on-Island college fair will be held at the Martha’s Vineyard High School (MVRHS) on March 7 as many of this year’s juniors gear up for the college search.

On the mainland, students can simply travel to large college fairs to get information about multiple schools at once, but for Vineyarders, off-Island trips or virtual online tours have been commonplace for years. That’ll change next month.

The college fair at MVRHS will be held from 11 am to 1 pm in the gym and will feature representatives from over a dozen schools. Some of the colleges include Keene State College in New Hampshire, Miami University in Ohio, the University of Connecticut, and Ithaca College in New York. There will also be several schools from Massachusetts, including Wheaton College, Cape Cod Community College and its aviation program, and the University of Massachusetts in Lowell and Dartmouth.

The event is open to all students and families, and a press release from MVRHS stated the fair would be an “excellent resource” to those navigating the college search process.

“The college fair provides students and their families with a unique opportunity to explore higher education options, ask questions directly to admissions representatives, and begin building connections that will guide their post-secondary plans,” the release stated

Editor’s note: Updated to reflect that Miami University is in Ohio, not Florida.