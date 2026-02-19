Well, we seem to have moved from ice and snow to slippery mud and snow. I’m not so sure that it’s a transition that I appreciate. Our backyard, where no human has walked since our first big snow dump, remains pristinely smooth and white. Meanwhile, going down our driveway is an exercise in mud-skating, and our front yard looks like muddy buffalo have been romping on what was a smooth white winter wonderland. That’s OK –– I’m glad to be able to go outside without gasping at the cold flowing to my lungs, and the birds out there are pleased with the patches of bare grassland that give them a chance at finding food. I’ll stop whining now.

Spring will come, of course. Get ready and join the Community Seed Swap on Feb. 21 from noon to 2 pm at the West Tisbury library. All are welcome to join in sorting and preparing seeds for the next season. You can bring your own plants to save seeds from, or you can process what they have available. Materials are provided, along with professional guidance and a cup of tea to keep you warm as you work.

Ruth Folchman wants you to know that her Thursday mindfulness and meditation practice group has moved to an 8 am start time. She encourages you to come and take part, experienced at this practice or not, as these are great tools to help you “take good care of [your] tender heart” in today’s challenging world. Questions can be directed to ruthfolchman@me.com.

Another good way to chase away those heebie-jeebies for a while might be for you to go to the contra dance at the Grange Hall on Sunday, Feb. 22, at 2 pm. It’s free and fun for all ages. You don’t need a partner, or any experience, just go and get those feet moving. The Flying Elbows band and caller John Alden will be there for your pleasure. Much thanks to the Vineyard Preservation Trust for making this possible.

On the same theme, please remember the Winter Wellness series being sponsored by Island Health Care and the Aquinnah library. The second session of the series is on stress-management strategies. This free virtual session, featuring local experts, will be held on Thursday, Feb. 26. For more information or to register, go to ihimv.org/winterwellness, or contact the Aquinnah library.

Tick Free Martha’s Vineyard has launched an Island-wide aerial deer survey that will run through March 7, using thermal drones from dusk to dawn to collect deer population data. They assure us that the thermal imagery does not capture identifiable images of people, faces, or property. Deer are a major carrier of ticks, and the Vineyard experiences some of the highest rates of tick-borne diseases and allergies in the country. Accurate deer population data will help with informed public health- and land-management decision-making. The group doesn’t want people to notice the drones and become frightened; this is a good thing. Questions: info@tickfreemv.org.

Laura Jordan-Decker is offering a new set of singing and performing classes beginning in March. Classes will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at our town hall from 3:15 to 4:45 pm, with one class for children aged 6 to 9, the other for those ages 10 and up. For eight weeks, the young performers will each work on a song of their choice, with an accompanist and a choreographer, and Laura coaching. Reach out to laurajordandecker@gmail.com for sign-ups and questions.

There are birthdays to be celebrated this week: Feb. 21 is the day to celebrate Anne Fleming Vanderhoop. And on Feb. 23, we get to honor Brian Vanderhoop White and that wonderful lady, Jeanne Taylor.