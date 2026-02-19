There is nothing as enriching and satisfying as being a part of a team that shares a vision for something new, values talents and skills, and meets the twists and turns and ups and downs with courage, discernment, and a sense of humor. As Heidi Feldman reminds us, “The how is as whimsical as the weather.”

Wishing Jane Slater a Happy birthday week.

Enjoy your retirement, Chilmark Fire Department Chief Jeremy Bradshaw, and welcome, Chief Manny Rose. Chief Bradshaw, you embodied the spirit of stewardship and left us with the reminder that fire service is a calling and service that shapes our character and provides camaraderie, and a plea to consider joining the ranks. There truly is a place for everyone.

The service for Shirley Burt Howell will be held at Abel’s Hill Cemetery in Chilmark on Saturday, Feb. 21, at 11 a.m. A reception will be held directly following the graveside service at the Howes House, located at 1042 State Road in West Tisbury, across the street from Alley’s General Store.

The treacherous conditions –– snow, ice, along with mud –– remind me how important it is to let our friends know we’re OK, and to think about what to do when someone we care about doesn’t show up and is unreachable.

Do you have trusted friends in your contacts? Who knows the make, model, color, and license plate number of your car so they can find out if you unexpectedly took the ferry or your car is in the hospital parking lot? Friends who know what food and care your animals need? Do they know the location of your spare keys, and pass codes to unlock your smartphone, tablet, or laptop? Do you have a list of trusted contacts and current phone numbers?

Do your friends know who to call in an emergency? How to reach your family?

Do you have a medical advocate? Someone who can help you speak to your doctor about medications or help you make appointments?

If you are unconscious, do you have a document stating your wishes, and someone (or two people) you trust to speak for you when you can’t? Complete the form that lets providers know your preferences for life-sustaining treatments and comfort care. Here’s the link: https://www.mass.gov/doc/molst-and-comfort-carednr-order-verification-protocol/download

This week, on Feb. 20, Pathways Arts features local band the Washashores, and the father-and-daughter duo Seth and Sam Cooperrider. The Washashores, formed in 2024, feature Phil Spillane on lead vocals, harp, and guitar; Moe Moriarty on lead and slide guitar; Paul Thurlow on bass and vocals; and Martin Cummings on drums. They perform a mix of blues, classic rock, and originals, with a healthy dose of good ol’ Grateful Dead.

Seth and Sam Cooperrider will perform an acoustic set of country-adjacent tunes.

Doors open at 6:30, and the music starts at 7 pm. Come early to find a good seat. Free to attend, and donations are appreciated. Visit www.PathwaysMV.org for more information.