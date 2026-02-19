Dorothy Drozdyk

Dorothy Sayre (Delvac) Drozdyk died peacefully at home in Vineyard Haven on Jan. 26, 2026. She was supported by her daughters and Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard. Dorothy was born in New York City in 1936. She worked as an X-ray technician at Mary Immaculate Hospital in Jamaica, Queens. She was later married and raised a family on Long Island, N.Y. and in Connecticut. At 48, she attended St. Vincent Hospital’s School of Nursing in New York City and received her nursing degree. She specialized in psychiatric nursing and had a fulfilling career working around the country on traveling assignments. Once she settled down on Martha’s Vineyard, she worked as a visiting nurse, and briefly as a hospice volunteer.

Dorothy was drawn to a life on the Vineyard by her love of swimming and the diversity of people on the Island. Her favorite place to swim was always Inkwell, where she swore the water was the warmest. Besides swimming, her greatest pleasures were talking to her children and friends, and reading.

Dorothy was predeceased by her loving partner, Ian Aitchison, and her cherished son, John Drozdyk. She is survived by her daughters, Lynn and Cameron, and her sons, Nick and Charlie. She leaves behind several beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Dorothy was an accomplished cook; her kids will make a few of her best recipes in a family celebration of life this summer.