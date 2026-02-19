Kathleen Mary Schreck

Kathleen Mary (Smith) Schreck, 89, of Pocasset passed away peacefully on Feb. 11, 2026, after a brief illness.

Born in Newark, N.J., on Jan. 26, 1937, Kathleen was the eldest of three children born to Marie and Joseph Smith. She married her high school sweetheart, Joseph Schreck, and they settled in East Orange, N.J., where they began their family, eventually having five children: Karen, Lisa, Peter, Jennifer, and Timothy.

In the early 1970s, the family relocated to Perry, Maine, for a new adventure. They purchased 28 acres on Gin Cove Road in Washington (Sunrise) County so, as Kathleen said, they could “be the first to see the sunrise each morning.”

They accumulated a variety of farm animals and maintained a large vegetable garden. Kathleen became an invaluable community member, working with the Calais Center’s Meals on Wheels program and serving as an activities director. She also volunteered at Clark Elementary School in Perry, coordinating drama, sports, and crafts activities, and working as a substitute teacher.

In 1986, Kathleen and Joe moved to Martha’s Vineyard, where they operated a bed and breakfast, High Haven House. As an innkeeper, Kathleen was known for her excellent breakfasts and warm hospitality.

In the early 2000s, Kathleen and Joe sold High Haven House, retired, and moved back to Maine, settling in Belgrade Lakes. They enjoyed frequent visits from children and grandchildren and went on many trips; they particularly enjoyed cruises and long road trips, especially trips to Colorado to visit their daughter Jennifer and her family.

During the final chapter of her life, Kathleen and Joe moved to Cape Cod Senior Residences in Bourne. Kathleen continued her lifelong passion for community involvement by starting a drama club for the residents, becoming known for her kindness, creativity, and sharp wit.

She was predeceased by her sons Timothy Joseph Schreck (1970) and Peter Joseph Schreck (2006), as well as her grandson Eric Robert Schreck (2007).

Kathleen is survived by her husband of 68 years, Joseph G. Schreck, and her children, Karen (Seth) Dutton of West Tisbury; Lisa Bolton of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and Jennifer Cuntz of Indian Hills, Col. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Susan Schreck of Edgartown; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and her siblings Jeanne Ferrucci of Nazareth, Penn., and Michael Smith of Massapequa, N.Y.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Feb. 28, at 10 am at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 481 Quaker Road, North Falmouth.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathleen’s name are suggested to Cape Cod Elder Services, 68 Route 134, South Dennis, MA 02660 or https://escci.org.