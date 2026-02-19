Linda Rose Tilton

Linda Rose (Litchfield) Tilton was born on April 23, 1946, in York, Maine. When she was a young child, she and her family moved to Martha’s Vineyard, building a life deeply rooted in community, family, and independence. From an early age, Linda was free-spirited and fierce, and walked the line between innocence and mischievousness, never afraid to push boundaries or follow her own path.

After high school, that same free spirit carried her to California, where she embraced new experiences and lived life on her own terms. She later returned to Martha’s Vineyard, where she married Albert Rose and had one daughter.

Years later, Linda fell in love with Jerome Tilton (“Jerry”), who would become the love of her life. Together, they had seven children and raised a blended family of 10, until Jerry’s passing in 2002.

Linda was also a second mother to many, opening her heart and home to those in need.

Above all, Linda remained devoted to her children, grandchildren, friends, and the community she loved dearly. Her grandchildren affectionately called her “Noonie,” a nickname playfully drawn from the old Native name Nunnepog, for Edgartown, where she grew up. With each grandchild, Linda shared a bond uniquely their own, treasuring who they were as individuals. She was always her children’s and grandchildren’s biggest fan, usually the loudest on the sidelines. When she wasn’t supporting her family, you could find her cheering for her favorite teams and athletes, rooting passionately for the Celtics, the Patriots, and Tiger Woods.

While raising her children, Linda worked waiting tables at Lawry’s Seafood, the Beeftender, and Anthony’s Restaurant, where she made lifelong friends. She then worked in the Edgartown School cafeteria, prior to managing the Tisbury School cafeteria as head cook for more than 20 years, a role she took great pride in before retiring.

Those who knew Linda understood that her cancer diagnosis never defined her. She continued to live life on her own terms, enjoying time with family and friends. In her younger years, she was full of fire and personality; as she grew older, she carried that same strength with clarity and confidence, always knowing what she wanted and speaking her mind without hesitation.

She will be remembered for her fierce love of family and friends, her quick-witted humor, independent spirit, and love of birds.

Linda was preceded in death by Jerome A. Tilton, Jerome A. Tilton Jr., Isabelle Gentle Litchfield, Robert Litchfield, and Norman Litchfield.

Linda is survived by her children and their partners: Tabitha Rose of Falmouth; Jocelin Tilton and David Ervin of Santa Fe, N.M.; Zeb and Erin Tilton of Vineyard Haven; Courtney Tilton and Greg Lebreck of Lakeville; Zachary Tilton of Vineyard Haven; Jeremy and Leslye Tilton of Acushnet; Jayma Tilton and Emmanual Desir of Bourne; Ashley Tilton and Gene Bergeron (“Bubba”) of Edgartown; and stepson Daniel Tilton and his wife Tabitha Foote Tilton of Edgartown. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, one nephew, one niece, and one sister-in-law.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hope Lodge, where Linda made great friendships and was grateful to stay when receiving treatment.

Donations can be mailed to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, 125 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130.

A celebration of love will be held at a later date.