Priscilla Mae Estrella

Priscilla Mae (Pachico) Estrella, born August 28, 1931, passed away peacefully on Jan. 28, 2026, in Florida, at the remarkable age of 94.

Formerly of Martha’s Vineyard, Priscilla worked alongside her father at John’s Fish Market, where she learned the value of hard work, family, and community. A devoted beach lover and lifelong sun worshiper, she was happiest near the ocean she loved so deeply.

She leaves behind a lifetime of memories and a family forever grateful for her love. Her legacy of love, strength, and devotion to family will live on through the generations she cherished.

Priscilla was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years, Frank Estrella Sr.; her parents, Marjorie and John Pachico Sr.; her siblings Ruth Pachico, Mary Agnes Pachico, Laura Welty, Ernest Pachico Sr., Robert Pachico, and John Pachico Jr.; and her cherished grandson, Neil Estrella, who was born on her 25th wedding anniversary.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Sutton (Scott); her son, Frank Estrella Jr. (“M.J.”); her former son-in-law, Joseph Sutton; her grandchildren Dylan Estrella, Marisa Estrella, and Preston Sutton (Erica); her sibling Grace Oliver (“Bunny”); and many beloved great-grandchildren.