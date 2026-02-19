Voting on food-waste processors

Island Grown Initiative (IGI) announces that this spring, several Island towns will have the opportunity to vote on purchasing food-waste processors for their local dumps to reduce trash costs and support the environment. Warrants are still being finalized, but the hope is that this idea will come before voters in Aquinnah, Chilmark, West Tisbury, and Oak Bluffs at their spring town meetings.

Community members are encouraged to reach out to their town administrator and let them know they’d like the chance to vote on this important issue:

Aquinnah: Jeffrey Madison, townadministrator@aquinnah-ma.gov

Chilmark: Tim Carroll, townadministrator@chilmarkma.gov

West Tisbury: Jennifer Rand, townadmin@westtisbury-ma.gov

Oak Bluffs: Deborah Potter, dpotter@oakbluffsma.gov

With support from the Martha’s Vineyard Vision Fellowship and multiple donors, IGI has been able to purchase food-waste processors for three Island schools: the Charter School, the Chilmark School, and Martha’sVineyard Regional High School. At MVRHS, the new EcoRich system will be installed this spring, and will be able to process up to 300 pounds of food waste per day.