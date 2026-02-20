Bret Stearns becomes full-time Chilmark Police officer 

A recognizable face has fully joined the Chilmark Police Department.

The Chilmark Select Board unanimously voted on Tuesday to approve Bret Stearns as a full-time police officer in the town.

Stearns has actually worked for the department on a part-time basis since 1996, but he said the “timing was never right” to take the leap. That time came, however, after Officer Bill Fielder was hired by the West Tisbury Police Department in December, Stearns submitted an application.

“I’m excited to do it. It was the right move at the right time,” Stearns said.

The shift means Stearns will no longer be director of natural resources for the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah), a position he’s held for over 30 years. But he said the tribe is in “great hands,” and he’ll still be involved with the department as a contractor for environmental grants. Stearns will also be leaving his volunteer positions in Aquinnah as deputy shellfish constable and deputy harbormaster by July 1, although he can still help the departments.

Stearns said Chilmark Police has great people with varying expertise despite being a small department. He’s often been called upon for issues regarding the environment and wildlife.

“I’m still going to do those things, just doing it with a Chilmark uniform,” he said.

Chilmark Police Chief Sean Slavin was not immediately available for comment.