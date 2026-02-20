Edgartown Democrats to pick delegates for state convention

The Edgartown Democratic Committee announced that they will elect four delegates and four alternate members to represent the town at the 2026 Massachusetts State Democratic Convention.

Registered and pre-registered Democrats in Edgartown, who are at least 16 years old by Saturday, March 29, can vote and also be elected as delegates or alternates during the caucus, a press release from the committee said. The committee scheduled a Zoom meeting Saturday, March 7 at 1:30 pm to choose the representatives.

The convention is in-person on Friday, May 29 and Saturday, May 30 at the DCU Center in Worcester.

“Youth (age 16 to 35), individuals with disabilities, people of color, veterans, and members of the LGBTQ+ community not elected as delegates or alternates are encouraged to apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus,” the press release said.