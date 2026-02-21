Blizzard warning issued for Martha’s Vineyard

Powerful winds and nearly two feet of snow are forecast to hit the Vineyard starting Sunday night.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for various parts of Massachusetts, including Martha’s Vineyard, from 4 pm Sunday to 7 am Tuesday. The federal agency stated that “whiteout conditions” are expected, which could make travel conditions dangerous. This warning is shared by local first responders.

“When possible, stay off the roads during the storm to allow the plows to clear the roadway. If you know someone who may be in need of shelter, please reach out and we can assist in coordinating services. As always, be safe,” a Chilmark Police social media post reads. Meanwhile, down-Island police departments have announced that street parking bans will be in place from noon Sunday to 11 pm Monday.

As of Saturday evening, the National Weather Service forecast that the Island will see between nine and 19 inches of snow between Sunday night and into Monday night. During the storm, winds could be as high as 55 mph. Power outages are also possible from the high winds as well as snow weighing down tree limbs, which can lead to damaged power lines.

Coastal roads are also expected to be impacted by flooding.

“This includes the Chappy Ferry Dock and Dock Street near Edgartown Harbor. In Vineyard Haven, Five Corners, Beach Road, and Water Street become impassable. In Oak Bluffs, flooding affects East Chop Drive, the section of Lake Avenue near Oak Bluffs Harbor, and Sea View Avenue, where debris may also wash onto the roadway,” a coastal flood warning reads in part, which is in effect from 1 am to 7 am on Monday.



Island emergency managers are asking people to prepare for the storm with the following guidance from a Saturday afternoon post by the Dukes County Emergency Management Association:

Keep at least three days of non-perishable food, water, and medications.

Have warm clothing and extra blankets available.

Make sure your first aid kit is fully stocked and up to date.

Charge phones and backup batteries ahead of time.

Enable wireless emergency alerts and monitor trusted sources for updates.

“Winter storms can knock out power and limit travel for days — especially here on the Island,” the association’s post reads. “Taking a few simple steps now can make a big difference later.

For Island-wide alerts, sign up on the Dukes County website.

Meanwhile, public transportation may also see disruptions. The Steamship Authority issued a weather alert on Friday that said the high winds may cause cancellations to ferry trips. Changes and cancellations fees for travel scheduled on Monday will be waived.