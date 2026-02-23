Travel ban issued for Martha’s Vineyard

Amid a historic blizzard that’s left thousands on the Island without power, Gov. Maura Healey issued a travel ban for Martha’s Vineyard on Monday around 6 pm.

This is an extension of the travel bans that were placed on Bristol, Plymouth, and Barnstable counties earlier Monday. Healey also activated an additional 150 National Guard members to help with storm response, bringing the total up to 350 members.

On the Island, winds as high as 71 mph and heavy snowfall expected to accumulate up to two feet of snow has led to power outages for over 10,000 Eversource customers.

“While the worst of the storm is behind us and much of the state is shoveling out, conditions remain across Southeastern Massachusetts,” Healey said in a press release. “We need everyone to stay off the roads for their own safety and to allow our crews to do their work — especially in Bristol, Plymouth, and Barnstable counties and on the Vineyard. We will also have additional members of the National Guard assisting municipalities with snow and debris removal, transportation, non-fire related emergency responses, rescues and any other needs. It will take some time for crews to address snow removal and power outages, so we urge everyone to remain cautious and patient while we work to get things back to normal.”

Healey also directed non-emergency state employees in the executive department to work remotely and urged employers to consider allowing their employees to do the same.

The following individuals are exempt from the travel ban:

Public safety vehicles, sworn and civilian public safety personnel, including those providing services at correctional facilities, and private sector security personnel

Public works vehicles and public works personnel, including contract personnel supporting public works operations

Public transportation vehicles and public transportation personnel, including contract personnel supporting public transportation operations

Government personnel conducting official business

Utility company vehicles and personnel, including contract personnel supporting utility response and restoration efforts

Personnel directly supporting storm response operations, including but not limited to emergency shelter personnel

Personnel supporting human services facilities, including but not limited to residential housing programs and human services shelter operations

Healthcare personnel, including but not limited to home healthcare personnel and personal care assistants

Personnel delivering or supporting services at healthcare facilities, including those that provide long term care and mental health care, as well as hospitals and other healthcare facilities

Vehicles and personnel providing critical supplies to healthcare facilities, including those that provide long term care and mental health care, as well as hospitals and other healthcare facilities

News media

Private sector snow removal equipment engaged in, or traveling in connection with the removal or clearance of snow and ice from public or private sector facilities

Patients traveling for the purpose of receiving urgent critical care, and persons traveling with those patients who are necessary to facilitate that urgent critical care

Travel necessary to maintain critical private sector facilities, services and operations, and to deliver or support critical private sector services and supplies in critical infrastructure sectors such as energy, fuel, financial systems, and the provision of critical commodities

Travel to support business operations that provide critical services to the public, including gasoline stations, pharmacies, food stores and hardware stores

A state of emergency is still in effect for most of the state, and those who break the travel ban could be subject to a $500 fine.