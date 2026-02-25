Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard – March 2026

Finding Your Balance this spring

As winter lingers on Martha’s Vineyard, many of us are still navigating icy walkways, bulky boots, and the realities that come with colder weather. This season is a good reminder of how important balance, strength, and confidence are as we move through our daily lives, especially for older adults.

Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard is pleased to offer a new session of Matter of Balance, an evidence-based falls prevention program designed to help older adults stay active, independent, and confident. Falls remain a leading cause of injury-related death among older adults, and many of us know someone whose life was significantly impacted by a fall. Just as important, the fear of falling again can limit activity and social connection, even long after an injury has healed.

Matter of Balance addresses both the physical and emotional aspects of fall prevention. Through education, discussion, and gentle exercises, participants learn practical strategies to reduce fall risk, improve balance and stability, and build confidence in everyday movement. The program also offers something equally valuable: the opportunity to connect with peers in a supportive, social setting.

Classes begin Tuesday, May 5, and meet weekly on Tuesdays from 2 to 3:30 pm for eight weeks, running through June. Sessions will be held at the Oak Bluffs Council on Aging. To register, simply contact any Council on Aging on the Island, and staff will assist with enrollment.

Staying active, informed, and connected is key to aging well. Programs like Matter of Balance are one way Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard continues to support older adults in maintaining safety, confidence, and quality of life, no matter the season.