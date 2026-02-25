Oak Bluffs Council on Aging – March 2026

Weekly activities

Daily: Beverages and Snacks all day! 9 am to 3 pm

Mondays

Exercise with Patience Campell and Marilyn Miller. In person or on Zoom, 9am. https://us04web.zoom.us/j/732230936?pwd=nTIP11DKUuY

Meeting ID: 732 230 Password: 027340

Chair Volleyball – 1-2 pm

Blood Pressure Clinic with Nurse Faith Laskaris at noon, March 9 and 23

Tuesdays

Cornhole, 1-2:30 pm

Board Games,1-3 pm

Bowling ,11:30-1:30, sign-up required a week in advance. Call Rose at 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for details.

Crochet and Knitting, 1-3 pm

Peticare with Darci, biweekly at 10 am. Dates: March 3 and 17. Call for a reservation. All pets must be leashed or crated.

OBCOA and OBPD Biweekly Luncheon, March10 and 24 at noon. Call to make your reservations.

Wellness Clinic, March 10 at 12:30 pm. This wonderful program has returned to OBCOA, working in collaboration with Oak Bluffs Board of Health and VNA!

Wednesdays

Coffee with a Cop, March 4 at 10:30 am. Come join Chief Searle for informative and interesting conversation!

New Program! Stroke Support Group, weekly, 9:30 am, March 4; 10 am, March 11, 18, and 25.

Bingo, 1-3 pm, March 4, 11, 18, 25

Thursdays

Exercise with Bill White, 9 am, in person or on Zoom, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89052266998?pwd=Mnp2eGdRbFFsUENXYSs3R0IuWW02QT09

Meeting ID:890 5226 6998 Password: 474213

Board Games, 1-3 pm

Crochet/Knit, 1-3 pm

Pizza Party! Please call Rose at 508-693-4509, ext. 3, to reserve your spot. No reservation, no pizza! March 5 and 26 at 1 pm.

Fridays

Tai Chi with Floyd Lifton, 9 am, in person or on Zoom.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89747271394?pwd=V2ZHT2FGQINqUGItM0RKU2NiVkVUQT09

Meeting ID: 897 4727 1394 Password: 18839

Back at OBCOA!

Cell Phone Mastery, 11 am

Game Day, noon to 3 pm.

Monthly programs

March 4, Coffee, Tea, and Conversation with a Cop. Meet Chief Searle and his great team! Refreshments served. 10:30 am

Monthly Board of Directors Meeting, 10:30 am in person on Thursday, March 19, and live on Zoom. https://oakbluffs.zoom.us/j/85132963928?

Meeting ID: 851 3296 3928 Password: 208683

Social Security Video Display Program, March 23 at 9:30 am; call for appointment.

Open Enrollment/SHINE. Please contact us to schedule an appointment if you have any insurance needs, questions, updates. Call 508-693-4509, ext. 3.

Outreach with Susan von Steiger,

508-693-4509, ext. 4

Applications and forms preparation

Durable medical equipment

Fuel assistance, by appointment with Susan

Insurance assistance

Lifeline

Monthly Social Security Video Display Program

SNAP

Reassurance phone calls

Rose’s Wish List! We need adjustable metal canes with rubber bases, metal canes with four prongs. Also bath and shower seats in gently used and new condition. Please consider donating them to us to provide them for our seniors’ use!

Happy March! ! Happy St. Patrick’s Day to you and your family! Happy Spring!