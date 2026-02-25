Rain expected after blizzard, post-storm safety tips

State emergency agency provides guidance for after the storm.

The Island awoke to clear skies Tuesday after a powerful blizzard wallopped the Northeast the day prior, but it’s still too soon to put away those boots. The Island could expect rain on Wednesday on top of nearly two feet of snow.

According to the National Weather Service, the Vineyard is expected to see rain and snow before 3 pm Wednesday, which is expected to transition to just rain between 3 pm and 4 pm. While not a significant amount, this is expected to add under a half-inch of snow after roughly 20 inches of heavy snow blanketed the Island’s neighborhoods earlier this week. But a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Norton said the rain would pose no issues for the Island, and the small amount of precipitation would be absorbed into the snow already on the ground. There’s also a lower chance of snow on Thursday night with snow accumulation forecast at less than one inch.

The Island is continuing to dig itself out of the blizzard amid fallen trees, driveways barricaded by snow, and sustained power outages. Over 4,000 people are still without power on the Island Wednesday morning, and while a state of emergency is still in effect for Dukes County, the non-emergency travel ban was lifted on Tuesday.

First responders, public works personnel, and power crews have been working tirelessly to tackle the barrage of tasks to accomplish, from clearing debris to responding to emergency calls.

Tisbury Fire Chief Patrick Rolston said there had been a number of calls related to medical issues or carbon monoxide buildup, which Rolston said are common during snowstorms. He said homeowners should clear vents for heaters and boilers to prevent carbon monoxide buildup. People who use mini-split heat pumps should also clear snow from the outdoor unit for efficient heating of the home.

While the main roads have been looking “pretty solid,” Rolston said the biggest hindrance has been the smaller roadways that haven’t been cleared of snow yet. He recommended people shovel out enough of their driveway so emergency responders can reach them if needed.

From downed live wires to fallen trees to snapped poles, some roads were impassable across the Island.

Edgartown Police Chief Chris Dolby, who’d been up for around 48 hours as of Tuesday evening, asked Islanders not to ignore when certain roads are blocked off because that means there’s a “hazardous condition” in the area, such as a live wire.

“We’re not clear of it just yet, but a lot of progress was made today,” Dolby said.

Additionally, Dolby said while the Island isn’t expected to see a “deep freeze,” people should keep water dripping to prevent frozen pipes.

In a weather alert issued to its staff and patients Monday evening, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital also stated it would be open on Tuesday, although some capacities would be delayed or limited, such as the outpatient rehab being closed and surgeries being “handled on a case-by-case basis.”

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency also provided post-storm safety tips:

Stay informed and stay away from hazards

Continue to monitor media for emergency information.

Follow instructions from public safety officials.

Call 911 to report emergencies, including downed power lines and gas leaks.

Check with your local authorities or call 211 to find locations of warming centers or shelters near you or for other storm-related questions.

Report power outages to your utility company. For the Island, this is Eversource.

Stay away from downed utility wires. Always assume a downed power line is live.

Stay off streets and roads until they are clear of snow.

Clearing snow

Use caution and take frequent breaks when shoveling snow to prevent overexertion. Overexertion can bring on a heart attack, a major cause of death in the winter.

Dig out fire hydrants and storm drains in your neighborhood.

Clear snow from the sidewalk on your property including nearby curb cuts to allow access for wheelchair users. Regulations and requirements for homeowners and businesses to clear sidewalks vary by community, but the agency asks people to “clear sidewalks to make safe travel for all,” even if it isn’t mandated.

Property owners and businesses should clear snow from walkways, entrances and access ramps, and handicapped parking spots and may be required to do so.

Check your roof and clear accumulated snow to avoid roof collapses.

Avoiding carbon monoxide poisoning

Clear exhaust vents from direct vent gas furnace systems to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning and make sure your carbon monoxide detector is working. The agency described carbon monoxide as a “silent, odorless, killer.”

Clear snow from around vehicle exhaust pipes before starting the vehicle to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Make sure emergency generators or secondary heating systems are well ventilated because their fumes contain carbon monoxide. Generator safety tips provided by the Department of Fire Services can be found here .

Taking care of each other