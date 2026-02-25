SHINE NEWS – March 2026

A New Volunteer Opportunity Awaits!

The Cape Cod & Islands Regional SHINE Program is now recruiting volunteers for our 2026 training class. No prior experience with health insurance is required—we provide comprehensive screening, training, and certification so you can become a Medicare expert.

As a SHINE volunteer, you can make a real difference by:

Counseling individuals one-on-one

Speaking to community groups

Providing office support

We’ll help you find the role that fits your skills and interests. All you need is integrity, a willingness to learn, and a desire to help others.

Medicare can be confusing. If you’ve navigated the enrollment process yourself, you know how challenging it can be. Now, you can guide others through their first enrollment, help them compare plan options, or troubleshoot issues.

Join the SHINE team and become a trusted resource in your community!

You know your community and neighbors best, that’s why your involvement matters. SHINE volunteers are highly trained and certified to assist with:

Original Medicare (Parts A and B)

Medicare Advantage (Part C)

Prescription drug coverage (Part D)

Medicare Supplement (Medigap)

Programs that help reduce healthcare costs

Make a meaningful impact. Become a SHINE volunteer today!

Please call the Cape Cod and Islands regional SHINE program manager,

Kristina Whiton-O’Brien, at 508-375-6762, and choose option 2 to sign up!

Applications will be due in April. Class begins in May.