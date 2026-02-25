Tisbury Council on Aging – March 2026

WEEKLY ACTIVITIES

Mondays

8:15 am, Tai Chi with Shaka

9:30 – 10:30 am, Line Dancing with Catie

11 – noon, Chair Yoga with Kat

Bowling at the Barn in O.B. 11:30 am

1- 3 pm, Mah Jong

1-3 pm, Silver Quilters

Call on Monday to make a lunch reservation for Thursday: 508-693-4393, ext. 466.

Tuesdays

8:30 – 9:30 am, Earlybird Fitness

10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie

11:05 – noon, Chair Volleyball

11, Drop-In Tech Support

Wednesdays

8:30 am, Town Walkers (meet at the Riverhead Frisbee Park on Barnes Road).

9 am, Play Readers with Discussion

1 pm, Shredding with Cynthia (Living Room)

1 pm, Ukulele Players

1 pm, Pick-up Ping Pong (lower level)

noon, Knitting Studio with Jo

Thursdays

8:30 – 9:30 am, Earlybird Fitness

10 -11 am, Fitness with Catie

11:05 – noon, Cornhole

Lunch at noon. Reservations are to be made on the prior Monday.

Call Nicole at 508-693-4393, ext 466. There is a $4 suggested donation.

Fridays

9 – 9:50 am, Yoga with Kat

10 – 11 am, Chair Yoga with Kat

11:15 – 12:15 pm, Chair Volleyball

1 pm, Tai Chi with Shaka

Announcements

Visit our website, tisburycoa.com

Free Legal Advice with Atty. Bergeron, Thursday, March 12. Please call

508-696-4205 for an appointment.

Blood Pressure Check ,Friday, March 20, at noon (third Friday of each month)

Food Rescue, every M-F, 9:45 am

AARP Tax Prep, scheduled appointments on Monday, March 23. Call 508-696-4205.

M.V. Mediation, Thursday, March 19, 11 am in the Living Room

Crafty Alcohol Tiles, Thursday March 26,

1 pm; supplies provided.

Please call 508-696-4205 to borrow or donate medical equipment. We have a large supply — before you buy, check with us. Call for information on legal help, the home modification program, shopping assistance, and more.