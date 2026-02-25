Tisbury Council on Aging – March 2026

WEEKLY ACTIVITIES
Mondays
8:15 am, Tai Chi with Shaka
9:30 – 10:30 am, Line Dancing with Catie
11 – noon, Chair Yoga with Kat
Bowling at the Barn in O.B. 11:30 am
1- 3 pm, Mah Jong
1-3 pm, Silver Quilters
Call on Monday to make a lunch reservation for Thursday: 508-693-4393, ext. 466.
Tuesdays
8:30 – 9:30 am, Earlybird Fitness
10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie
11:05 – noon, Chair Volleyball
11, Drop-In Tech Support
Wednesdays
8:30 am, Town Walkers (meet at the Riverhead Frisbee Park on Barnes Road).
9 am, Play Readers with Discussion
1 pm, Shredding with Cynthia (Living Room)
1 pm, Ukulele Players
1 pm, Pick-up Ping Pong (lower level)
noon, Knitting Studio with Jo
Thursdays
8:30 – 9:30 am, Earlybird Fitness
10 -11 am, Fitness with Catie
11:05 – noon, Cornhole
Lunch at noon. Reservations are to be made on the prior Monday.
Call Nicole at 508-693-4393, ext 466. There is a $4 suggested donation.
Fridays
9 – 9:50 am, Yoga with Kat
10 – 11 am, Chair Yoga with Kat
11:15 – 12:15 pm, Chair Volleyball
1 pm, Tai Chi with Shaka
Announcements
Visit our website, tisburycoa.com
- Free Legal Advice with Atty. Bergeron, Thursday, March 12. Please call
508-696-4205 for an appointment.
- Blood Pressure Check ,Friday, March 20, at noon (third Friday of each month)
- Food Rescue, every M-F, 9:45 am
- AARP Tax Prep, scheduled appointments on Monday, March 23. Call 508-696-4205.
- M.V. Mediation, Thursday, March 19, 11 am in the Living Room
- Crafty Alcohol Tiles, Thursday March 26,
1 pm; supplies provided.
Please call 508-696-4205 to borrow or donate medical equipment. We have a large supply — before you buy, check with us. Call for information on legal help, the home modification program, shopping assistance, and more.